During the Playstation Experience Opening Ceremony event last night in Anaheim, Shawn Layden, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, revealed that MediEvil will be receiving a 4K remaster release. MediEvil was first released on Playstation 1 in 1998 while his last appearance was as a fighter in Playstation All Stars Battle Royale in 2012.
Though the trailer was short with no gameplay, it was promised that details would be coming “soon”.
PS4 Bringing MediEvil Back To Life In 4K
