During the Playstation Experience Opening Ceremony event last night in Anaheim, Shawn Layden, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, revealed that MediEvil will be receiving a 4K remaster release. MediEvil was first released on Playstation 1 in 1998 while his last appearance was as a fighter in Playstation All Stars Battle Royale in 2012.
Though the trailer was short with no gameplay, it was promised that details would be coming “soon”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMSI7nS2z-g