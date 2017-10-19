400 SHARES Share Tweet

Just a few days ago, the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite got a little bigger with the addition of Black Panther, Sigma and Monster Hunter but that wasn’t the only thing added to the fighting game.

Also released are 18 new alternate costumes that offers a fresh look for many of the game’s characters. You can see the various Costumes below.

The Avenging Army Pack includes: Iron-Man’s Superior Iron Man Armor, Hawkeye’s Ultimate Costume, Thor’s Ultimate Costume, Dante’s Nephilim Costume from DmC, Spencer’s Gottfried Costume, and Arthur’s Fallen Angel Armor.

The World Warriors Pack includes: A Gladiator Costume for Captain America, Captain Marvel’s Warbird Costume, Hulk’s Joe Fixit Costume, a Classic Costume for Chris Red Field, Ryu’s Wanderer Costume, and a Casual Costume for Chun-Li.

Lastly, The Mystic Masters Pack includes: Doctor Strange’s Ultimate Costume, Dormammu’s Molten costume, An Outlaw Costume for Ghost Rider, Morrigan’s Night Warrior Costume, An Ultimate Costume for Firebrand, and Nemesis dressed as Tyrant.

There are three different options to chose from if you want to get any of the costumes. You can purchase each individual costume for $3.99, or purchase each pack which features six different costumes (see above) for $11.99. If you rather just buy every costume at once you can purchase the Premium Costume Pass for $29.99.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.