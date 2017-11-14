500 SHARES Share Tweet

Mamma Mia! It looks like the world’s favorite mustached Italian plumber is going to be getting another big-screen adaption. The first one being in 1993 starring the late Bob Hoskins; we don’t talk about that.

In a report by the Wall Street Journal, Universal Studios is reaching an agreement with Nintendo to produce a Mario film. This animated movie would be created by Illumination Entertainment, known for such hits as Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets, and Sing. They’re also working on an adaption of Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas slated for release next holiday. It’s not surprising that Universal is in talks with this movie deal considering Super Nintendo World (pictured below) is going to be an upcoming attraction at Universal Theme Parks, coming first to Tokyo.

As stated previously, the last time we saw a Nintendo film like this was with the Super Mario Bros movie in 1993, which unsurprisingly, Nintendo had nothing to do with creatively. It was such a critical and commercial flop that Nintendo hasn’t allowed a film adaption (except for Pokemon) since. Now it looks like they won’t be making the same mistake they made with that movie again, with Illumination Entertainment set to create this animated feature.

Here’s hoping for the best!