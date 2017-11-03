web analytics
Search

Everyone deserves a great love story. But for seventeen-year old Simon Spier it’s a little more complicated: he’s yet to tell his family or friends he’s gay and he doesn’t actually know the identity of the anonymous classmate he’s fallen for online. Resolving both issues proves hilarious, terrifying and life-changing. Directed by Greg Berlanti (Riverdale, The Flash, Supergirl), written by Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger (This is Us), and based on Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, LOVESIMON is a funny and heartfelt coming-of-age story about the thrilling ride of finding yourself and falling in love.

Please find a first look at photos below!

LOVE SIMON
Release: March 16, 2018
Director: Greg Berlanti
Screenplay by: Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger
Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen
Cast: Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg, Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Tony Hale.

Nick Robinson (Simon) and Katherine Langford (Leah) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s LOVE, SIMON. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.

 Nick Robinson (Simon), Talitha Bateman (Nora), Jennifer Garner (Emily), and Josh Duhamel (Jack) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s LOVE, SIMON. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.

 Nick Robinson stars as Simon in Twentieth Century Fox’s LOVE, SIMON. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.

 L-R: Katherine Langford (Leah), Nick Robinson (Simon), Logan Miller (Martin), Alexandra Shipp (Abby), and Jorge Lendeborg (Nick) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s LOVE, SIMON. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.

L-R: Jorge Lendeborg (Nick), Nick Robinson (Simon), Alexandra Shipp (Abby), and Katherine Langford (Leah) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s LOVE, SIMON. Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein.