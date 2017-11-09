708 SHARES Share Tweet

It seems like Lucasfilm and Disney liked director Rian Johnson’s work on The Last Jedi because they have announced that he is writing and directing an all-new trilogy!

Via Starwars.com:

“We all loved working with Rian on The Last Jedi,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “He’s a creative force, and watching him craft The Last Jedi from start to finish was one of the great joys of my career. Rian will do amazing things with the blank canvas of this new trilogy.”

“We had the time of our lives collaborating with Lucasfilm and Disney on The Last Jedi,” Johnson and Bergman said in a joint statement. “Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it. We can’t wait to continue with this new series of films.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in U.S. theaters on Dec. 15, 2017.