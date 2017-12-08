350 SHARES Share Tweet

It was definitely a big night for everyone in the gaming industry, among the sea of world premieres and surprises, fans were waiting on the edge of their seats for another glimpse at Hideo Kojimas upcoming game, Death Stranding. Their demands did not fall on deaf ears though since another teaser for the game was revealed during The Game Awards.

This teaser features Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus and. . . . it gets a little trick to explain. It’s best to watch it and make up your narrative as you see fit.

There is currently no word on a release date for Death Stranding.