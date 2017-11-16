550 SHARES Share Tweet

Announced in this months V- Jump magazine, three fighters have been revealed for the upcoming Arc Systems title Dragon Ball FighterZ. The three characters representing the Buu Saga arc from Dragon Ball Z, Kid Buu, Gotenks, and Ultimate Gohan bring the roster up to 21 characters.



From the scans, we now know what each of their special attacks will be. Gotenks will have a meteor special “Charging Ultra Buu Buu Volleyball”, Kid Buu’s special will be “Planet Burst”, and Ultimate Gohans special will utilize a Ki Gauge for his “Ultimate Kamehameha”.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will be making its way to Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.