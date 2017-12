250 SHARES Share Tweet

Today Netflix and Marvel released the first trailer for the next Netflix Marvel show, Jessica Jones Season 2. Following the events of The Defenders, Jessica Jones returns in her own show as the second season will be released next year.

Here’s the trailer revealed.

“Marvel’s @JessicaJones” has unfinished business. Just don’t get in her way. pic.twitter.com/nkHVmMNQRU — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 9, 2017

Jessica Jones Season 2 will be on Netflix on March 8, 2018.