Unless you live under a rock, you’ve probably seen or heard about the “Telekinetic Coffee Shop Surprise” video that has had over 40 million views on Youtube since it’s release. The prank marketing video was a brilliant idea to get fans ready for the release of MGM’s Carrie that opens in theaters on October 20th. This week we were lucky enough to get an exclusive interview with the star of the viral “Telekinetic” video, actress Andrea Morales.

First check out the video and then read our interview with the lovely Morales below.

Louis Love – Andrea how are you doing? This is Louis Love from Nuke the Fridge!

Andrea Morales – I’m doing great it’s nice to meet you!

Louis Love – You’ve got this video, it’s insane as far as how many views it has on the Internet. Can you tell our audiences a little bit about it and how you guys came up with the idea?

Andrea Morales – It really wasn’t my idea; it was the idea of a marketing team. A casting call was sent out so I thought I’d give it trying not knowing what it was about. Before I was finished, the crew asked me to scream and before I knew it I was picked for the part.

Louis Love – Watching the video I noticed many people (customers) where reacting in different kind of ways. There was one guy with a stick that seemed as if he wanted to hit you with it. Did you fear that?

Andrea Morales – [laughs] No people where actually very supportive of my rant and the guy with the stick actually walked up to saying, “It’s okay, everything is going to be okay… you’re fine.”

Louis Love – So he had no problem with telekinesis?

Andrea Morales – No, I guess not. [laughs]

Louis Love – What was the overall reaction from the customers? Where they upset after they found out it was a hoax?

Andrea Morales – Everyone was happy. They got a free cup of coffee and left.

Louis Love – In horror films it’s important to cast a person with a good screen. Since your scream was amazing in the video have you been asked to be part of any horror film?

Andrea Morales – No not yet but I hope so.

Louis Love – Okay thanks for taking the time and talking with Nuke the Fridge. Hope to see you soon on the big screen.

Andrea Morales – Thanks for having me!

Here is a brief bio on Andrea

Andrea Morales is originally from West Lafayette, Indiana where she received her BA in Theatre from Purdue University. Some of her favorite roles included Alice in You Can’t Take It With You, Hero in Much Ado About Nothing, and a group collaborative production of Closer in which she played Alice. Andrea then moved to Kansas City, Missouri and joined the University of Kansas City Family where she appeared as a Witch in Macbeth with the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival, A Christmas Carol with the Kansas City Repertory Theatre, The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza and The Wrestling Season with The Coterie theatre and in the 2010 Kansas City Fringe Festival production of HEAD. Some UMKC favorites include Perdita/Mamillius in The Winter’s Tale, Philaneum in The Comedy of Asses and Thaisa in Pericles, Prince of Tyre. She received her Master of Fine Arts in Theatre and Directing in the spring of 2012.

Carrie

A reimagining of the classic horror tale about Carrie White (Chloë Grace Moretz,) a shy girl outcast by her peers and sheltered by her deeply religious mother (Julianne Moore,) who unleashes telekinetic terror on her small town after being pushed too far at her senior prom.

Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, Carrie is directed by Kimberly Peirce with a screenplay by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Una reimaginación de la historia clásica de horror sobre Carrie White (Chloë Grace Moretz,) una tímida muchacha que es marginada por sus compañeros y protegida por su madre profundamente religiosa (Julianne Moore,) y quien libera el terror telekinético en su pueblo después de haber sido empujada demasiado lejos en su noche de graduación.

Basada en el best-seller de Stephen King, Carrie fue dirigida por Kimberly Peirce con un guión de Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

