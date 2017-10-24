450 SHARES Share Tweet

Idea Factory International has released a new trailer that revealed that Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (pronounced V-two-R) is coming to the PlayStation 4 in Spring 2018. The game adds support for the PlayStation VR and uses Silicon Studio’s OROCHI 4 game engine and MIZUCHI rendering engine.

The VR portion of the game lets you spend time alone with each of the CPU Goddesses and interact with them. This begs the question of which goddess is your favorite waifu?

Megadimension Neptunia VII was released back in 2016 and featured a new story centered around a new CPU Uzume Tennouboshi, after Neptune and Nepgear stumble upon an old video game system and are transported to the Zero Dimension.