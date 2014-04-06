471 SHARES Share Tweet

Signing autographs in Beverly Hills, director Richard Donner made a stunning announcement. He’s making a sequel to “The Goonies” and wants to bring back the original cast.

It is unknown if he’ll recast the main characters and bring in Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Johnathan Ke Quan and Martha Plimpton for cameos, or if they will play the same characters 28 years older. Stay tuned!

Here is the storyline for the original 1985 film.

Mikey and Brandon Walsh are brothers whose family is preparing to move because developers want to build a golf course in place of their neighborhood — unless enough money is raised to stop the construction of the golf course, and that doesn’t seem likely. But when Mikey stumbles upon a treasure map of the famed “One-Eyed” Willy’s hidden fortune, Mikey, Brandon and their friends Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen, Clark “Mouth” Devereaux, Andrea “Andy” Carmichael, Stefanie “Stef” Steinbrenner, and Richard “Data” Wang, calling themselves The Goonies, set out on a quest to find the treasure in hopes of saving their neighborhood. The treasure is in a cavern, but the entrance to the cavern is under the house of evil thief Mama Fratelli and her sons Jake Fratelli, Francis Fratelli, and the severely disfigured Lotney “Sloth” Fratelli.

"The Goonies" opened theatrically on June 7, 1985. The film stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Jonathan Ke Quan. Steven Spielberg wrote the story, while Chris Columbus adapted the screenplay. Richard Donner directed the adventure/comedy/family film.

