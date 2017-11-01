750 SHARES Share Tweet

Right now if you’re looking to buy a few games for the holidays, Best Buy’s Gamers Club Unlocked and Amazon Prime are the ideal ways to go. While companies like Target or Toys R’ Us run Buy 2 Get 1 Free sales every so often, saving 20% on every game you buy is hands down a no-brainer especially with so many AAA titles being released this holiday season.

While GameStop is better known for their used game sales, they might just have come up with their best idea ever. Recently posted online, an image showing a new promotion is set to release on November 19th known as Power Pass Unlimited Gaming. This promotion let’s you “rent” out a pre-owned game finish it and return it to play another, best of all you can do this for six months. On top of that, you get to keep the last game you have out!

It’s not a bad idea at all. Being able to check out the more recent game releases with out needing to drop $49.99-$54.99 per game is great for those looking to save money but still enjoy gaming on their terms. The program will cost $60 for a full six months, which means $10 a month to rent out multiple games is pretty affordable.

While I am totally behind this idea, I have a few questions and concerns. What type of restrictions will the program have in terms of newer releases and more importantly how will GameStop train their employees to prevent fraud issues in terms of people trying to return non-working or fake games.

What are your thoughts on the Power Pass Unlimited Gaming?