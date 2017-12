401 SHARES Share Tweet

Hello friends, hope you’re excited for The Game Awards tonight! While you wait, you should listen to the latest episode of Game & Talk, where the trio discusses their hype and skepticism for Mega Man 11 and the various collections announced at the 30th Anniversary livestream this week. Other topics include Yooka-Laylee coming to Switch along with WWE 2K18….if only we knew how that would turn out.

SoundCloud link is below and we’re also available on iTunes and Google Play.