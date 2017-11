459 SHARES Share Tweet

Note: We recorded this episode last week but didn’t find the time to upload it until this week so please ignore our pre-Thanksgiving banter.

Anywho, Joey and Alan take their time going through the nominees for The Game Awards airing next week while briefly going over some more Battlefront 2 BS. What games do you think will win Game of the Year?

SoundCloud link is below. We’re also available on iTunes and Google Play.