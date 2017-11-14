456 SHARES Share Tweet

This week’s episode is a long one. We begin with an obnoxiously long discussion on Sonic Forces and an equally long discussion on the Xbox One X from our friend Kyle who owns one. After that, Joey and Alan take center stage to talk about the games they played at Day of the Devs last weekend along with a look at how video games are making us Alt-Right, except they’re not.

Special thanks to Kyle Campbell of Souper Gaming for joining us!

SoundCloud link is below, we’re also available on iTunes and Google Play.