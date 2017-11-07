415 SHARES Share Tweet

Now I know what you’re thinking: “Joey, what the hell is with that stupid freaking title?” Well, Alan explains shortly in the episode. Like, very shortly.

Other than that, this episode of Game & Talk consists of the games we have been reviewing: Alan with Bubsy and CoD: WWII, Chris with Fire Emblem Warriors and .hack, and Joey with Assassin’s Creed Origins. We also end the discussion after Alan leaves to talk a little bit about the Xbox One X, which was released today!

SoundCloud link is below, we’re also available on iTunes and Google Play.