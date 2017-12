300 SHARES Share Tweet

On Thursday during The Game Awards, a surprise from left field was shown off as a teaser for the new project from the studio behind Dark Souls and Bloodborne, From Software, was shown off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWFgvbf_Zu8



Not much is known about the project besides the 30 second teaser although it is easy to make an assumption that this may be the long awaited Bloodblorne 2. Whether or not it is though is completely speculation until From Software is ready to show more.