FREE Screening Passes to STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

FREE Screening Passes to STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

461 SHARES Share Tweet

The force is strong with us and we are hooking up Run of Engagement passes to Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Hollywood inside the TCL Chinese Theatre. More cities to be added soon so everyone should enter.

Here’s how you can enter for a chance to win:

1.) Subscribe to our new Youtube channel by clicking HERE

2.) Send an email to contest@nukethefridge.com (We will randomly pick the winners soon)

Good Luck!