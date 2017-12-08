450 SHARES Share Tweet

As if 100 man pvp battles were chaos as is, the creator behind one of the biggest surprises of the year, Fortnite, announced a brand new mode during The Game Awards. 50 v. 50 mode is a Team Deathmatch style mode where cooperation is key. The game is only won when only one team is left standing. This new mode should bring more depth in strategy and planning from players, or it can lead into some pretty funny moments.



The new mode from Epic Games will only be available on all platforms until December 17th.