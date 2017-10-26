It was announced awhile back that Rockstar Games’s 2011 hit L.A. Noire would be making its way to current-gen consoles and VR very soon. Today, they released the first trailer including in-engine footage running at 4K. You play as detective Cole Phelps in 1947 Los Angeles as he makes his way through the ranks, interrogating the city’s worst criminals. L.A. Noire releases on November 14 for PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch. L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files will be released at a later date.