Although the review embargo for Justice League (in theaters November 17th) has not lifted yet, Warner Bros. has allowed critics to react to the film via social media.

Saw #JusticeLeague and it’s a comic book fan’s dream come true. SPECTACULAR! — Luis Lecca (@NukeTheFridge) November 10, 2017

We saw #JusticeLeague! Such a fun and spectacular movie!! Amazing!! @justiceleaguewb — MUSE (@socalmuse) November 10, 2017

Far from greatness, #justiceleague saves the day thanks to a dynamic duo: action & fun.… https://t.co/biSJDKDBok — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) November 10, 2017

#JusticeLeague was good & very fun. It’s going to be popular w/audiences, not only fans but mainstream viewers & families. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) November 10, 2017

Plot:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash — it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.