Bloody Hell! Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ignis is coming on December 13th round out FFXV’s character episode DLC. Announced as part of Sony’s Paris Games Week pre-show, Episode Ignis takes place shortly after Noctis passes out following the completion of the Trial of Leviathan.

The new trailer recently uploaded shows Ignis in the middle of the Altissia battlefield as he faces off against multiple opponents before joining forces with an unlikely ally, Ravus. In battle, Ignis’s daggers can be imbued with elemental properties which his unique ability ‘Total Clarity’ allows him to target and attack multiple enemies at once.

Episode Ignis will feature multiple endings, which adds a great incentive replay this episode a few times. It was also revealed that Yasunori Mitsuda (probably best known for his work on Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross and Xenogears) will be the composer for Episode Ignis.

Episode Ignis will be priced a $5 and is included in the Final Fantasy XV season pass.