As many fans know, this year is the 30th anniversary of Final Fantasy! To celebrate, Gallery Nucleus is collaborating with Square Enix to bring you a special exhibition! Starting December 2, 2017, fans can explore original artwork from the past 30 years, including tribute art by 5 special guests. A visualized time line of all Final Fantasy games will also be on display, along with select reproductions of concept art, which will be available for auction bidding. Bidding will start December 2, 2017 at 12pm PST with the exhibit’s opening, and end on January 9, 2018 at 5pm PST.

Join the party on opening night December 2nd for special festivities! Admission will be free (12pm-6pm), along with themed refreshments. All attendees have a chance to win prizes on the hour with raffle tickets provided. Winners will be announced via the Nucleus’ facebook page.

Location:

Gallery Nucleus

210 East Main St. Alhambra, California 91801

For more information, visit http://finalfantasy30.com/gallery/