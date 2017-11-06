450 SHARES Share Tweet

Dr. Eggman has finally done it. He has taken over 99% of the world, and it is up to the resistance to take it back. Luckily, the resistance has Sonic the Hedgehog, though how he didn’t manage to PREVENT Eggman from taking over the world is beyond me. Classic Sonic and a custom character will also help the blue blur in Sonic Forces, which launches tomorrow for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Free DLC will also be available featuring Shadow the Hedgehog and will act as a prequel to the game. Watch the launch trailer below.