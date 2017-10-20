“Father Marcus & Tomas Run Out Of Options” in our Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s THE EXORCIST

“Father Marcus & Tomas Run Out Of Options” in our Exclusive Clip From Tonight’s THE EXORCIST

In The Exorcist Season 2. Episode 4 “One For Sorrow,” Andy’s foster home receives a surprising new addition as he confronts the strange incidents occurring on the island. The episode airs tonight on FOX and we have an exclusive clip from that episode.

Opening an entirely new chapter in the iconic franchise, Season Two of THE EXORCIST premieres Friday, September 29 (9:00 – 10:00 PM PT/ET), where FATHER TOMAS ORTEGA (Alfonso Herrera) and a newly collarless MARCUS KEANE (Ben Daniels) out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Across the Atlantic, FATHER BENNETT (Kurt Egyiawan) attempts to weed out those within the Vatican who have turned against God. Ultimately, Tomas and Marcus are led to ANDREW KIM (John Cho), a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with Hell.

Father Marcus & Tomas Run Out Of Options | Season 2 Ep. 4 | THE EXORCIST https://www.youtube.com/FoxBroadcasting