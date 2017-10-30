501 SHARES Share Tweet

You know what’s more fun than taking down a dangerous cult? Taking it down with a friend, of course! Ubisoft demonstrates this in a new trailer for Far Cry 5, where you can hit up a buddy and tackle missions together. Set in Hope County, Montana, a preacher by the name of Joseph Seed has risen to power and has taken over the town. Now it’s up to you, the sheriff’s deputy, to arrest Seed and end his evil reign. Far Cry 5 launches on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on February 27, 2018. Check out the trailer below.