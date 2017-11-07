555 SHARES Share Tweet

Longtime Marvel comic book writer and co-creator of Jessica Jones, Brian Michael Bendis has confirmed via Twitter that he will be leaving Marvel and heading to DC to work on a number of yet to be announced projects. DC made the announcement via Twitter with Bendis confirming the news.

Bendis plays a very significant role in the Marvel universe and is currently writing Jessica Jones, The Defenders and the Invisible Iron Man comic book series. Here is Marvel’s official statement; “Brian is a great partner and has contributed incredible stories and characters to the Marvel Universe over the years. We appreciate his creativity and professionalism, and we wish him the best on his future projects.”

