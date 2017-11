503 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, Nuke The Fridge was invited to Marvel Studios in Burbank to speak with Mayes Rubeo, Costume Designer for Thor: Ragnarok. Rubeo spoke with us about her approach to designing the costumes for the film and her appreciation of cosplay in the fan community. Have a look at the interview below!

Thor: Ragnarok is in theatres now!