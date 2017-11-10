450 SHARES Share Tweet

From Home Alone to Daddy’s Home 2 (in theaters now), Julio Macat is a veteran Hollywood Cinematographer. We had a chance to interview Macat and you can watch the video below:

Julio Macat’s (Director of Photography, A.S.C.) first film was the huge box-office hit Home Alone. He then went on to photograph Home Alone II, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Nutty Professor, The Wedding Planner, Cats and Dogs, Bringing Down the House, and Wedding Crashers, all of which opened to the #1 box office position in the US. The total domestic box office receipts of the films he has photographed are over $1.7 Billion. His extensive credits include the features, So I Married an Axe Murderer, My Fellow Americans, the remake of Miracle on 34th Street, Because I Said So, and Smother, both with actress Diane Keaton and the action picture Ballistic: ECKS vs. SEVER. In moving away from comedy to more dramatic work, Macat was asked by first-time directors’ Antonio Banderas to photograph his directorial debut Crazy in Alabama with Melanie Griffith and Adam Shankman to film his coming of age drama A Walk To Remember, The Wedding Planner, and Bringing Down the House. On another fifteen occasions, Macat guided the directorial debuts of Jason Moore, Aram Rappaport, Tom Shadyac, Raja Gosnell, Vince DiMeglio and Larry Gutterman among others. Macat has photographed the dramatic films Moonlight and Valentino, Only the Lonely and the Morgan Freeman heist drama The Code directed by Mimi Leder. In comedy, he has also shot Blended, starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, Daddy’s Home with Mark Wahlberg, Will Ferrell, The Boss and Life of the Party both starring Melissa McCarthy, Middle School and Daddy’s Home 2, is his latest effort. His specialty is lighting women’s faces and not over-lighting comedies. A native of Argentina and of Italian descent, Macat began his career at age 19, working his way up the ranks under such distinguished veterans as Mario Tosi, ASC, John Alcott, BSC, and Chris Menges, BSC, the latter two being Academy Award-winning cinematographers. After studying filmmaking at UCLA at the age of 26, Macat became a camera operator collaborating exclusively with Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky on four films, including Runaway Train, Shy People, and Tango and Cash. As a cinematographer, Macat’s early work included numerous music videos and concerts for performers such as Peter Gabriel, Melissa Etheridge, Phil Collins, Hall & Oats, Van Halen and Alanis Morrisette. As a visual consultant for Disney studios, he collaborated on the animated features Wreck-It Ralph and Winnie the Pooh and more recently for Paramount studios Sherlock Gnomes. He has photographed commercials in Europe, South America, Mexico, South Africa and extensively in the US. He has also directed many second units for feature films and commercials. Macat is fluent in Spanish, Italian, and French. He lives in Los Angeles and Massachusetts with his wife, actress Elizabeth Perkins.

Synopsis

In the sequel to the 2015 global smash hit, father and stepfather, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have joined forces to provide their kids with the perfect Christmas. Their newfound partnership is put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-affectionate and emotional Dad (John Lithgow) arrive just in time to throw the holiday into complete chaos.

En la secuela del éxito mundial de 2015, un padre y un padrastro, Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) y Brad (Will Ferrell) han sumado fuerzas para proveer a sus hijos de la Navidad perfecta. Pero su flamante sociedad es puesta a prueba cuando el anticuado y machista padre de Dusty (Mel Gibson) y el excesivamente cariñoso y emotivo padre de Brad (John Lithgow) llegan justo a tiempo para convertir la festividad en un absoluto caos.