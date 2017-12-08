Grab your gear, it’s time to enter the Gungeon. Today on Twitter, studio Dodge Roll announced the release date for the Switch version of their popular bullet hell game Enter the Gungeon. Fans will be able to grab the highly addictive shooter on December 14th. No price point for the game has been announced yet although it is $14.99 on every other platform.
Enter The Gungeon Coming To Nintendo Switch December 14
Grab your gear, it’s time to enter the Gungeon. Today on Twitter, studio Dodge Roll announced the release date for the Switch version of their popular bullet hell game Enter the Gungeon. Fans will be able to grab the highly addictive shooter on December 14th. No price point for the game has been announced yet although it is $14.99 on every other platform.