457 SHARES Share Tweet

TONY PARRISH (Bushido Battleground Host and former NFL player), NATE QUARRY (Bushido Battleground Host and former MMA fighter), JOSH BARNETT (UFC Heavyweight Champion), BRIAN CAGE (Wrestler), MELISSA SANTOS (Lucha Underground) and MIKE ESCAMILLA (Host of Baja Desert Championship) attended BUSHIDO BATTLEGROUND FIGHT NIGHT at Exchange Nightclub in downtown Los Angeles last night.

Check out our Red Carpet Pre-Fights interviews below!

El Rey Network’s “Bushido Battleground,” the new, twenty-episode one-hour series showcasing elite fighters from around the world in Mixed Martial Arts, submission Jiu Jitsu, full contact Kick Boxing and Muay Thai will debut on October 18th at 10:00pm ET. The premiere episode airs immediately following the season 3 finale of “Lucha Underground.” “Bushido Battleground” is hosted by former NFL safety Tony Parrish and former mixed martial artist Nate Quarry. Expanding El Rey’s slate of adrenaline charged event programming, “Bushido Battleground” combines documentary with fights that are 100% real. Each episode is a multifaceted sporting event filmed at locations around the world including Thailand, Mexico, Canada and Los Angeles.