Weeks after EA shut down Visceral Games, Kotaku reported today that the company has bought Respawn, the development studio behind the Titanfall series which EA also published. This deal was worth a grand total of $455 million. South Korean publisher Nexon also made an offer to buy Respawn, but EA decided to match that. Bonuses will also be given to Respawn tied to Metacritic scores for a Star Wars game and Titanfall 3, so apparently those games are now confirmed.

Respawn Entertainment was founded in 2010 by ex Call of Duty devs Jason Ward and Vince Zampella. Zampella also made a blog post on the website about the acquisition, stating that no layoffs will occur and things will continue as planned.

While it wasn’t necessary, going with EA made a lot of sense. With Titanfall and Star Wars, EA has been a great development partner that supports us and doesn’t interfere with our process for making games or studio culture. EA will provide us with more resources, access to new technologies, and expertise that we can tap into to that will help us make better games, and Respawn will retain the same creative freedom and culture we’ve always had. We’ve been talking closely with the leadership at EA and we share their values and vision for the future of being a developer-focused company that puts the players first.

Their latest game Titanfall 2 was released last year to critical acclaim, but poor sales thanks to releasing between the two juggernauts Call of Duty and Battlefield. Now it looks like the franchise will be getting another chance sooner than later.