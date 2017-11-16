750 SHARES Share Tweet

In terms of news, it’s almost been non-stop when it comes towards Star Wars Battlefront II and EA’s decision to make the game heavily focused on loot boxes.

The game which releases in just a few hours from now, has been under heavy fire for a variety of reasons including players have to purchase Loot Boxes in order to acquire Star Cards and more recently the insane cost of unlocking Hero characters, which was hidden behind an insane paywall.

Each time EA would respond by making changes to the game overall, after the outrage with the pay-to-win option that was more beneficial to those who bought multiple loot boxes to obtain the Epic Star Cards, EA made changes so that Epic Star Cards could only be crafted which still benefited those who bought boxes except now they couldn’t be used until they reached a certain level. The same went for unlocking Star Wars Iconic Heroes, after the prices of heroes like Luke and Darth Vader was revealed to be 60,000 credits each, Reddit users made themselves heard down voting EA’s response to why they decided to make the characters so expensive (which also made it the most disliked post ever on Reddit with over 500k down votes) which lead EA to reducing the prices of the heroes by 75%.

Of course even with all these changes, one thing is certain loot boxes are still around and greatly benefits those willing to spend extra money on the game for a random chance to get better items, or at least be able to earn crystals (the game’s in-game currency) or at least was…

EA in probably the best move they’ve done in some time in the last month, announced that it has taken down the options for microtransactions, at least for now. DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson’s recently posted on the Star Wars Battlefront II website:

Our goal has always been to create the best possible game for all of you – devoted Star Wars fans and game players alike. We’ve also had an ongoing commitment to constantly listen, tune and evolve the experience as it grows. You’ve seen this with both the major adjustments, and polish, we have made over the past several weeks. But as we approach the worldwide launch, it’s clear that many of you feel there are still challenges in the design. We’ve heard the concerns about potentially giving players unfair advantages. And we’ve heard that this is overshadowing an otherwise great game. This was never our intention. Sorry we didn’t get this right. We hear you loud and clear, so we’re turning off all in-game purchases. We will now spend more time listening, adjusting, balancing and tuning. This means that the option to purchase crystals in the game is now offline, and all progression will be earned through gameplay. The ability to purchase crystals in-game will become available at a later date, only after we’ve made changes to the game. We’ll share more details as we work through this. We have created a game that is built on your input, and it will continue to evolve and grow. Star Wars Battlefront II is three times the size of the previous game, bringing to life a brand new Star Wars story, space battles, epic new multiplayer experiences across all three Star Wars eras, with more free content to come. We want you to enjoy it, so please keep your thoughts coming. And we will keep you updated on our progress.

So for now, people who want to play and enjoy the game normally as everyone will be on an equal playing level. Which is great, since I plan on spending a few hours playing the game first thing in the morning and being on equal footing as everyone else and more importantly all these original decisions made by EA and DICE really focus heavily on the pay-to-win really took away from what could be a great experience.

Star Wars Battlefront II launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

