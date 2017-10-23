500 SHARES Share Tweet

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is one of the most anticipated fighting games since it was first revealed just before this year’s E3. Being developed by Guilty Gear/BlazBlue developer Arc Systems Work, it’s the most realistic Dragon Ball game to date featuring 3 vs 3 battles spanning characters from both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

The wait won’t be much longer as Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed that DRAGON BALL FighterZ will be releasing PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 26, 2018.

With Nappa and Captain Ginyu now confirmed as playable characters, the roster has been increased to 18 confirmed characters (including SSGSS Goku & SSGSS Vegeta).

While more characters are still expected to be revealed Bandai Namco Entertainment also revealed a season pass called the FighterZ Pass which will unlock 8 new playable characters when they release, each with their respective stamp, lobby avatar, and alternate colors. The season pass will run you $34.99.