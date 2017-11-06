Disney/Pixar’s COCO Has an All-New Epic Trailer – Plus, Tickets on Sale NOW!

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with the turkey and stuffing comes Disney•Pixar’s “Coco,” opening in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017.

Check out the all-new trailer below!

Check out Coco’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PixarCoco/videos/566782033653581/

Plus, tickets are on sale NOW for families and friends who want to celebrate the film’s themes, including the importance of family, honoring your ancestors and following your dreams.

Tickets can be purchased via Fandango and Atom at the following sites:

https://www.fandango.com/coco-2017-185799/movie-times

https://www.atomtickets.com/movies/coco/216022

Directed by Lee Unkrich (“Toy Story 3”), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist “Monsters University”) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (“Toy Story 3”), Disney•Pixar’s “Coco” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2017. For more information, check out http://movies.disney.com/coco, Hashtag: #PixarCoco, Pixar Coco Facebook, Pixar Coco Twitter and Pixar Coco Instagram.

U.S. Release Date: November 22, 2017

Voice Cast: Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renée Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza, Gabriel Iglesias, Lombardo Boyar, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Selene Luna, Edward James Olmos, Sofía Espinosa, Carla Medina, Dyana Ortelli, Luis Valdez, Blanca Araceli, Salvador Reyes, Cheech Marin, Octavio Solis, John Ratzenberger

Director: Lee Unkrich

Co-director: Adrian Molina

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.