Rumors have been circulating as of late that Academy Award winning director Alfonso Cuarón (“Gravity”) has been linked to the Harry Potter spin-off film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.” Now the “Prisoner of Azkaban” director speaks out about his return to the Harry Potter franchise.

Cuarón told the leading Spanish news agency EFE that he will not be involved with the film by making this statement.

“It was a very beautiful experience for me. I have a lot of love for that universe and I tremendously admire J.K. Rowling, but today, for the present, projects based around a lot of visual effects don’t attract me. I’m coming out of a five-year process of doing visual effects and now I sort of want to clean my palate of that a little bit.”

The 54-page “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was written by author J.K. Rowling in 2001. It served as one of the textbooks used by Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter film series.

Here is the plot for the upcoming adventure/family/fantasy.

The adventures of writer and magizoologist Newt Scamander in New York’s secret community of witches and wizards seventy years before Harry Potter reads his book in school.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is scheduled for a November 18, 2016 release. J.K. Rowling wrote the screenplay. David Heyman will produce.

Sources: digitalspy, IMDb