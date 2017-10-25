650 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s time to return to the Digital World once again, as you raise and create your ultimate team in Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory. The wait won’t be much longer a Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed that the game is heading to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on January 19, 2018 in North America and Europe.

Throughout the game, players will be able to pick up special items known as “Hacker’s Memory”. These recordings will shed additional light on characters and events within the story, allowing players to discover the full truth of the game’s story.

Similar to last year’s release of Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth, pre-ordering the game will unlock special bonuses, in this case four extra costumes and four new Digimon.

Costumes:

Beelzebumon Emblem T-Shirt

Inoden School Attire

Summer Camp T-Shirt

V. Uchida Costume

Digimon:

Crusadermon NX

Leopardmon NX

Omnimon NX

Sistermon Ciel and Blanc