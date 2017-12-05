256 SHARES Share Tweet

DESPICABLE ME 3 Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

After he is fired from the Anti-Villain League for failing to take down Balthazar Bratt, the latest bad guy to threaten humanity, Gru finds himself in the midst of a major identity crisis. But when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform Gru that he has a long-lost-twin brother-a brother who desperately wishes to follow in his twin’s despicable footsteps-one former super-villain will rediscover just how good it feels to be bad.

Directed By: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin, & Eric Guillon

Written By: Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio

Starring: Steve Carell (Gru/Dru), Kristen Wiig (Lucy), Trey Parker (Balthazar Bratt), Miranda Cosgrove (Margo), Dana Gaier (Edith), Nev Scharrel (Agnes), Pierre Coffin (Minions), Steve Coogan (Fritz), Julie Andrews (Gru’s Mom), Jenny Slate (Valerie Da Vinci), and more.

Genre: Animation, Action, & Adventure

Rating: PG

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS:X

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS Headphone:X

Spanish: DTS-HD HR 7.1

French (Canada): DTS 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, French, & Spanish

Special Features

Mini-Movie: The Secret Life of Kyle

Minion Moments

Deleted Scenes

Character Profiles and more

My Thoughts

I give the Despicable Me 3 Blu-ray a B.

This is a cute and fun film to watch with the entire family. You don’t need to watch the previous films to know what is going on in this one. Be forewarned, there may be scenes that will cause you to shed a tear or two.

I absolutely loved the Minions. Even though you couldn’t understand what they were saying, in many ways you did with their body language and gestures. They had me rolling out of my seat throughout the film. My favorite scene was when the Minions were in jail (you’ll have to see it for yourself). Gru, though a villain had a soft side. His interactions with Agnes, who filled the screen with her cuteness, had you in awe. You may even shed a tear with some of the heart-warming scenes. I could totally relate to Margo. She not only kind of looks like me but, she reminded me of myself when I was a teenager.

Catch Despicable Me 3 out on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD December 5th!