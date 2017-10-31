409 SHARES Share Tweet

Hello everyone, and welcome to Game & Talk, now streaming here on Nuke the Fridge! I started this podcast with another writer here, Alan Plummer, early last year and since then we’ve added Chris Del Castillo (our boss) into the fray. Our goal is to provide you with the best gaming news and opinions for your beautiful ears. So we begin with Episode 55, our first episode here on Nuke the Fridge, about Paris Games Week, Super Mario Odyssey, and the death of NeoGaf. Down below is the link to SoundCloud, and we’re also available on iTunes and Google Play. Be sure to leave us a review and request topics you’d like us to discuss.