CARS 3 Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers led by arrogant hotshot Jackson Storm, the legendary Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is suddenly sidelined and pushed from the sport he loves. To get back on track, he’ll need the help of eager young racing technician Cruz Ramirez, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected twists and turns of fate. Bring home the high-octane hit that’s fully loaded with unforgettable characters, spectacular animation, and turbocharged bonus extras.

Directed By: Brian Fee

Written By: Brian Fee, Ben Queen, Eyal Podell, Jonathon E. Stewart, Kiel Murray, Bob Peterson, and Mike Rich

Starring: Owen Wilson (Lightning McQueen), Cristela Alonzo (Cruz Ramirez), Chris Cooper (Smokey), Nathan Fillion (Sterling), Larry the Cable Guy (Mater), Armie Hammer (Jackson Storm), Ray Magliozzi (Dusty), Tony Shalhoub (Luigi), Bonnie Hunt (Sally), Lea Delaria (Miss Fritter), Kerry Washington (Natalie Certain), and more.

Genre: Animation, Adventure, & Comedy

Rating: G

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

English: DTS-HD HR 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 2.0 (320kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Special Features

Let’s Get Crazy– Get schooled in the world of demolition derby, the “rules” of figure 8 racing, and how Pixar puts the crazy in the Thunder Hollow Crazy 8 race.

Ready For The Race- Check out how real-world race training influenced the filmmakers.

Cruz Ramirez: The Yellow Car That Could– Join Cristela Alonzo and the filmmakers on their journey to create a race-car trainer turned champion racer.

Generations: The Story of Cars 3– For the story team, creating Lightning McQueen’s next chapter didn’t involve just a tune-up, but a complete overhaul.

Deleted Scenes

and more

My Thoughts

I give the Cars 3 Blu-ray a B+.

I have absolutely loved the Cars Franchise even before the first film, which was released back in 2006. I hate to say it, I fell in love with the film through the Toys! I loved the idea that cars had personalities like people. Its an awesome film with a great and positive message!

There are many things I loved about this film. I loved how they paid homage to Doc Hudson played by Paul Newman (who passed away in 2008). Doc Hudson was such an iconic character (with the old stories told by Smokey and the gang ). It brought tears to my eyes knowing what he meant to the film. I also loved how Lightning McQueen found his way within inspiration. He knew his path the whole time. It was right in front of him. The actors did such an exceptional job of bringing the characters on screen to life. This film is a must-see for the entire family.

Catch Cars 3 out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD November 7th.