It wasn’t long ago Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and we finally have a better look of what’s to come, when the game releases on January 16, 2018.

At the Red Bull Battle Ground finals, Capcom showed off a new trailer which reveals some of the new V-Triggers for characters like Ryu, Guile, Ibuki, Nash and a few others and it makes Street Fighter V a lot more interesting seeing as a lot of these V-Triggers are a lot better for many of the characters.

New V-Triggers for Ibuki, Birdie, M. Bison and R. Mika allow for better mix ups, combo extensions making these characters even more dangerous when activated while Guile, Ryu and Ken do even more damage to opponents when used.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be playable at the PlayStation Experience next month and we expect to see more characters V-Skills in action as well as possibly the announcement of the first character coming in season 3 sometime during Capcom Cup.

While Capcom will be selling a physical version of the game on the PlayStation 4 that will include both Season 1 and Season 2, Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode along with the new V-Triggers. If you already own a copy of the game (digital or physical) you will be able to download the Arcade Edition patch for free.