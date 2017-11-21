750 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the addition of Sigma, Black Panther and Monster Hunter last month, Capcom uploaded a new trailer showing off the next three characters that will be added to the Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite roster on December 5th which include Venom, Black Widow and Winter Solider.

All three characters are shown in action in the trailer, in it we Winter Solider using a variety of guns similar to Gamora and also can use his Prosthetic Arm which can deal heavy damage as well as shield him from projectiles. We also see Black Widow using a variety of tools as well as her martial arts abilities to trick and mix up her opponent while Venom looks to be very similar to how he played in the two original Marvel vs Capcom games with a few new moves.

If you purchased the deluxe edition or season pass for the game, all three characters will be free to download or you can purchase them separately along with their premium costumes on December 5th.

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.