500 SHARES Share Tweet

During the annual Game Awards, Nintendo revealed that Platinum Games has been quietly working on 2 games exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, those titles being a collection of Bayonetta 1 and 2 and the brand new title, Bayonetta 3.



The announcement also came with a trailer for both the collection as well as the unknown sequel showing the fate of the famed Umbran Witch. Little is known about the sequel at this time other than the 53 seconds of footage from the video.



Bayonetta 1 and 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch on February 16th, 2018. The release date for Bayonetta 3 is still unknown.