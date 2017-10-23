650 SHARES Share Tweet

Earlier this year, Nintendo teased us with a short trailer for an upcoming Shin Megami Tensei game. While the game was still early in development, it left fans wondering if this would be the next installment of the Shin Megami Tensei series or a spin-off and we finally have our answer.

Announced in a recent livestream, Atlus confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei V is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the Japanese trailer below, we will update the trailer when the English version is posted:

No date or other information was given about the game. At least we have Persona 5 to keep us busy for awhile until the release of SMT: Strange Journey Redux early next year for the Nintendo 3DS.