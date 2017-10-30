417 SHARES Share Tweet

This past weekend, a wrap-up party was held for the sequel of the 2015 film, Ant-Man. Usually, when there`s a wrap-up party, this is a clear statement that the film is almost, if not already done filming. Whichever the case may be, two cast members let fans of the superhero know thru Instagram that a wrap-up party has occurred for the film.Since reported the images have been removed.

Back in 2015, Ant-Man came out and earned itself enough revenue to become included in Marvel`s phase 3’s plans. Ant-Man and The Wasp has been filming since late summer and luckily have had no problems throughout its production.

Ant-Man and The Wasp battle their way into theaters on July 6, 2018.

Source: Screenrant