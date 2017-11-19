500 SHARES Share Tweet

Last month, Nintendo revealed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp a brand new Animal Crossing experience coming to both iOS and Android devices, complete with a whole new location.

While the game has been playable for those in Australia for a few weeks now, the game has a release date for the rest of the world, November 22nd.

So if you’re ready to do some bug catching, make your camp the best one ever, and earn leaf tickets and take on non-stop jobs, then get ready to drain your battery, in just a few short days.