Get ready for a brand new Animal Crossing experience as Nintendo has announced Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, a new mobile game coming to Android and iOS devices next month.

It’s everything you would expect from an Animal Crossing title except this time, the setting is a a campground where you find yourself the camp manager in living inside your camper van. Explore, Customize, Create and make friends. The game will also include a multiplayer mode where your friends can come visit your camp as well as sell/trade items.

Being a free-to-play mobile game we can expect there to be a limit on how much you can do in a day or even a cool down period for chores. The game will include an in game currency known as “Leaf Tickets” (which can also be purchased with real money) to unlock goods and other things.

You can pre-register right now for the Android version here and learn more about the game at official website.