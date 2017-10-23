406 SHARES Share Tweet

Are you ready for a new game, Animal Crossing fans? Or, in this case, MOBILE game? Good, because tomorrow there will be a Nintendo Direct discussing the games features and other details. As revealed by the Animal Crossing Twitter page:

Tune in for a roughly 15-minute Animal Crossing Mobile Direct video presentation focused exclusively on the upcoming Animal Crossing mobile title. There will be no updates on any other topics including other mobile, Nintendo Switch, or Nintendo 3DS software.

The Direct will be livestreamed on nintendo.com/nintendo-direct at 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET. We’ll update you here on Nuke the Fridge for more information!