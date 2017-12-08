Alfonso Herrera Says FOX’S THE EXORCIST Will Dig Deeper in The Mind of Father Thomas

Alfonso Herrera Says FOX’S THE EXORCIST Will Dig Deeper in The Mind of Father Thomas

The Exorcist starring Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, and Kurt Egyiawan follows three priests dealing with cases of a demonic presence targeting a family and a foster home. The show continues the story of the original 1973 classic with the same title. The series airs on Friday nights on the Fox TV networks.

Currently, in the show, Father Tomas has been left in a state of possession. Now moving forward to season 2, the storyline has left it open to explore deep into the mind of Father Thomas.

We asked Father Tomas himself (played by Alfonso Herrera) if that was the case. Herrera expressed excitement when asked and confirmed that the current storyline opens an opportunity to show off his acting talents.