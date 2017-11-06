21st Century Fox in “talks” to sell most of its company to Disney!

For years many Marvel fans have wanted to see The Avengers crossover with The X-Men, but because both properties had different owners, the reality was that we would not see it happen. That is of course until we found out today that Disney has been in or was in talks to buy many of the film properties that 20th Century Fox has the rights to.

What we know so far.

1,) Fox would only be selling the entertainment part of their company.

2.) The properties included would be the likes of: Deadpool, Fantastic Four, X-Men, The Simpsons, Avatar, Alien, Planet of the Apes, to name a few.

The companies started “negotiations” a few weeks ago but they are currently on a hiatus. (This does not mean the possibility is dead)

For those that don’t know or are out of the loop, 20th Century Fox owns the rights to Deadpool, The Fantastic Four, and The X-Men. If Disney were to buy the company, then we could well see the Avengers, The Fantastic Four and The X-Men in the same film in the near future as well as potential small cameos from Deadpool in MCU Films.

